-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.06). EQT reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

EQT stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 261,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in EQT by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EQT by 414.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

