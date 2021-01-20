$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.13. Simulations Plus posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

SLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,572,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,732.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,992 in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,563,000 after buying an additional 285,977 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.46. The stock had a trading volume of 135,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,651. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 142.08, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $83.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

