$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Laureate Education posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($3.90). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

In related news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 13.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in Laureate Education by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 49.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

LAUR opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

