-$0.12 EPS Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,319,699. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $30.99.

In other Workhorse Group news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $89,953.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $3,612,328.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 399,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,762,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,129 shares of company stock worth $11,762,213 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 3,066.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

