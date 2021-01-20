-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.00. Olin reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. Olin has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,682.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the third quarter worth about $53,645,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 6,731.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after buying an additional 1,357,832 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth approximately $14,610,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 41.3% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after buying an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,568,000 after buying an additional 438,264 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

