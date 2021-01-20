-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%.

CLSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 53,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,127,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,405. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,074,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 579,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,653 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

