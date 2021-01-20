$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of IAG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. 319,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,193,219. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

