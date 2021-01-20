$0.09 EPS Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. Ooma posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a market cap of $335.28 million, a P/E ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $65,199.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 5.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.