$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Repay reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

RPAY traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $24.95. 22,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,133. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

