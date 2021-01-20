$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Repay reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the second quarter worth about $74,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 22,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,133. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

