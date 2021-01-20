$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings. Lannett reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.94 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

LCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Lannett by 3.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lannett by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lannett by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lannett by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Lannett by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.31. Lannett has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

