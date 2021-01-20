-$0.05 EPS Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.01). Denny’s reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DENN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $16.94. 1,410,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,521. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth $23,900,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Denny’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,903,000 after buying an additional 1,269,829 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Denny’s by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,372,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after buying an additional 566,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

