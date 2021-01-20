-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yatsen’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatsen will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yatsen.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Yatsen stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.00. 2,884,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,232. Yatsen has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

