-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). AngioDynamics posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

AngioDynamics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. 355,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,713. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian raised its position in AngioDynamics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

