Zymeworks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,580 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 370% compared to the average volume of 761 call options.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

NYSE:ZYME traded down $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.33. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $136,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $332,483.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 22.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,999,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 56.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after buying an additional 232,255 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 80.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 622,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,974,000 after buying an additional 277,576 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 16.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after buying an additional 68,762 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

