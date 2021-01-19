zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €225.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZO1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €147.88 ($173.97).

ETR:ZO1 opened at €169.40 ($199.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 87.50. zooplus AG has a one year low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a one year high of €175.60 ($206.59). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €163.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

