ZINC (ZINC) Trading 39.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $85,328.52 and $99.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZINC has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar. One ZINC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZINC

ZINC is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

