Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) to “Hold”

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE NAT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. 90,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $440.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. Analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 326.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3,983.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.