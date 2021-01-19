Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.11.

Five9 stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.91. 563,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,160. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. Five9 has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $187.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.86 and its 200 day moving average is $138.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $2,211,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,141 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,847 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

