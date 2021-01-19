Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. 220,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,020. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $20.14.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vertiv by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

