Zacks Investment Research Lowers Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MPW. Truist increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.58.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 360,168 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 124.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 786,137 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 210,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.