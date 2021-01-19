Zacks Investment Research Lowers LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $124.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.44.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter worth about $323,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 47,718 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 74.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

