Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Hold

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of FCEL opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 5.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

