Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 million.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on American Software in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of American Software stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,326. The company has a market capitalization of $645.28 million, a PE ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. American Software has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $104,838.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,038 shares of company stock worth $632,838 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 218.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Software by 95.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

