Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.67 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $904,100.00. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.11. 13,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,700. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $106.14.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.