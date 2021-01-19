Zacks: Analysts Expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.74. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBNC. TheStreet raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, insider Kim York bought 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $82,223 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $19.96. 62,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

