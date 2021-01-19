Zacks: Analysts Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.67. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEP traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $82.98. 33,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,890. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.55.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

