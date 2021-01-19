Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. Univest Financial reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Univest Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Univest Financial stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.86. 852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $698.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $165,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $28,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,797 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

