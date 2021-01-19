Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.36. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

Separately, Raymond James raised TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. 364,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.27%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

