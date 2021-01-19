Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 39,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $292,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,016,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,704,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $27.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,131.48. The stock had a trading volume of 132,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,226. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,185.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,165.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.87.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

