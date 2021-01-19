YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $4,790,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.9% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

Shares of C traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,635,468. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $82.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

