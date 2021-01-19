YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Linde by 104.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after buying an additional 662,883 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 912.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,298,000 after purchasing an additional 470,403 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Linde by 4,136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,741,000 after purchasing an additional 429,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Linde by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Linde by 190.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 325,251 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.95 and its 200 day moving average is $245.43. The firm has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

