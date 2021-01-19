YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,253 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 169,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.70. The stock had a trading volume of 593,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,102. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $72.19.

