YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,536. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

