YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,431,000 after purchasing an additional 996,562 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 895,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 664.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 811,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,288,000 after purchasing an additional 705,015 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,071,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039,183. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $90.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average is $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.