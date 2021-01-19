YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,074 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,102. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.42. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $97.26.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

