YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,148 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.0% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Visa by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,740,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,784,737. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $392.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

