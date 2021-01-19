YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $69.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.53.

Shares of YETI traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,120. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $159,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,938 shares of company stock valued at $17,778,377 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in YETI by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,482,000 after buying an additional 1,208,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in YETI by 51.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after buying an additional 2,658,665 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in YETI by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,989,000 after buying an additional 772,945 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in YETI by 18.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,312,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,804,000 after buying an additional 365,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in YETI by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,249,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

