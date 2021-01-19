YETI (NYSE:YETI) Cut to “Neutral” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.53.

Shares of YETI opened at $74.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. YETI’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $745,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,985.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,938 shares of company stock valued at $17,778,377. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 189.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

