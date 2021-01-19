Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Yara International ASA stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,520. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

