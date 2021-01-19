Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,790. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,622 in the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 854.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

