Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Small Cap Hdg Eq ETF (NYSEARCA:DBES) Trading Down 0.5%

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Small Cap Hdg Eq ETF (NYSEARCA:DBES)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.21 and last traded at $30.25. 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 775% from the average session volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Small Cap Hdg Eq ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Small Cap Hdg Eq ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.