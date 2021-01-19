XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,800 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 558,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of XOMA opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. XOMA has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.11 million, a PE ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $260,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,690.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $208,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,031.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock worth $3,213,847 in the last 90 days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

