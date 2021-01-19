Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,609 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $28,437,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 79.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,933,000 after buying an additional 258,179 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 17.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after buying an additional 228,590 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 167.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 329,408 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $34,337,000 after buying an additional 206,285 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.95.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.47. 64,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,020. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

