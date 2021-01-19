X-CASH (XCASH) Price Up 23.8% This Week

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, X-CASH has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $61,908.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,832,690,121 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

