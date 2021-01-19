WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WW. Citigroup decreased their target price on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on WW International in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.31.

NASDAQ WW opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.26 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $7,777,813.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,204,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,523,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $345,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,391,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,372,535. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in WW International by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in WW International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. AJO LP increased its stake in WW International by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in WW International by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

