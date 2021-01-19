Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Workhorse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

WKHS opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 630.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 272,391 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $332,131.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $89,953.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,276 shares of company stock valued at $11,643,508 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.