Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Update

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

WIX stock opened at $241.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.30. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $319.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -93.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

