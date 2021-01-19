Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Update

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
WIX stock opened at $241.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.30. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $319.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -93.52 and a beta of 1.64.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
