WisdomTree Asia Pacific ex-Japan Fund (NYSEARCA:AXJL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Asia Pacific ex-Japan Fund (NYSEARCA:AXJL) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.80 and last traded at $56.80. 3,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79.

WisdomTree Asia Pacific ex-Japan Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AXJL)

WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Total Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend-paying companies incorporated in the Pacific region, excluding Japan.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Asia Pacific ex-Japan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Asia Pacific ex-Japan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.