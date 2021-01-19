Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Up 26.5% in December

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,141,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the December 15th total of 4,064,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.6 days.

SPGYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

SPGYF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 188,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,330. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.25.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

